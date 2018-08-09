- Andre Iguodala. Iggy's a good player for the Warriors. Yesterday, he said, Kevin Durant is the most talented scorer of all time-- not the best player, not the most dominant player.

He said, "he's the most talented scorer all the time," said Iguodala. "Hands down. He's a walking 30 points. He'll get 30 points on 12 shots. Hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to field the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn't."

Let's do some name association. When I say airlines, what do you think of? I think of Delta, Southwest, United. When I say coffee, I think of Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Peet's.

When I say scorers-- Andre Iguodala saying scorers-- there's five people I think of. Word association, when you say greatest scorers, I think of Wilt. He scored 100. He scored 80 multiple times, 70 a dozen times. Wilt was the single greatest physical force in the history of the league.

I think of Jabbar, who had the single most difficult perfected shot to stop, the skyhook. I think of Michael Jordan, the single most relentless offensive player I've ever seen. I then think of Kobe Bryant, who was always the closest thing to Michael ever, and in my opinion, the most artistic scorer of all time.

Michael came down, had four patented moves. Kobe came down. The canvas was blank. He spilled a lot of paint, but he was the most artistic scorer ever.

And the fifth guy is Steph Curry. He literally changed the game. He eliminated centers. If you're seven feet tall, learn to hit a jumper, or you're Dwight Howard. You'll be traded for the third time in four years.

But here's what's funny, word association with Kevin Durant. Passive, non alpha, sensitive. Here's the downside to responding on Twitter to random guys. It's diluting his brand. He's punching down all the time.

When I just think of airline, Delta, Southwest, United. When I think of hotels, I can go Marriott, Four Seasons, Motel 6. I have brands and layers. When I think of scorers, I think of the great force, the great shot, Mr. relentless, the most artistic, change the game three point guy.

Kevin Durant's word association brand, to me, is getting diluted. I don't think the mobility hurts him. LeBron's moved all over the place. I think of LeBron, I think of greatest current player.

I think of Durant, I don't care about his mobility, but I will say this. He is a great scorer, but I put Curry over him. Because his brand is basketball, not non-alpha, not sensitive, not passive. Those are maybe great, great qualities to have as a human, but if you're talking about basketball and branding, Michael wasn't the greatest guy. Kobe was brutal to some teammates. Wilt was a flake. Jabbar sort of a non talker.

Durant's brand, to me, is an odd brand. And I put Steph above him. Because I think score, I think three ball, I think Curry, and I think basketball only.