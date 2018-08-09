Colin’s 4 NFL preseason games to pay attention to tonight
Video Details
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- New York Giants
- NFL
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd talks NFL preseason on today's show. Find out which four game he thinks you should pay attention to this evening.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices