Joel Klatt breaks down Colin Cowherd’s College Football Playoff picks
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins The Herd to discuss College Football on todays show. Klatt discusses Colin Cowherd’s projected College Football Playoff teams. Find out who has the most advantageous schedule.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices