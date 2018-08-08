- Here's the downside to going to Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, big dog programs. Here's the downside is that the program every year brings in a guy that plays your position, and he's often better than you. So Jalen Hurts goes to Alabama, good quarterback, wins a title. And then Alabama says, hey, we're going to get another quarterback too 'cause we do that every year. And the guy they bring in, yeah, he's way better than you. And now Jalen Hurts like, well, you know, I-- the coaches didn't talk to me.

And my takeaway is the upside to going to Purdue as a five-star player, you're going to play for four years. The downside to playing at Alabama as a five-star guy is if you don't compete every day at practice, there's an NFL guy right behind you. I got nothing against Jalen Hurts, but it's like, I don't know, I kind of side with Alabama on this one.

- Well listen, I've got a lot of thoughts on this. But candidly, they don't have to do with Jalen specifically, you know? So what I'm about to say probably will be attributed to Jalen Hurts, and it's not meant for Jalen.

COLIN COWHERD: OK.

- I'm going to use the term "we" as kind of a royal we, as in all of us who have played the position of quarterbacks.

COLIN COWHERD: You did. Colorado.

- We are the worst. We are entitled. We're, in large part, selfish. And you have to be. That's not a knock. You have to be to play that position. Only one goes out there, all right? I'm not trying to be best friends with my backup quarterback. Why? 'Cause I gotta beat him out, right? I gotta keep him back there so that I can go play, so I can help us win. So I understand probably better than some what this dynamic is like.

What I'm frustrated with is the fact that we, the football community, in particular from a young age, are now treating quarterbacks like individual sport athletes. We've got individual coaches for quarterbacks. They've got individual quarterback coaches even in high school. They've got, you know, all the 7-on-7 leagues, and they're trying to go to the Elite 11, which they do great things at the Elite 11. But again, you're treating them like an individual sport athlete.

So the problem with that is that you become so self-absorbed that you lose the ability to fight through adversity. And I see in college football a narrative right now forming that we've got a lot of really talented young quarterbacks that have no idea how to fight through adversity. I call it the "only child syndrome in quarterbacking." They've never fought for their position. You know, if you're an only child, you never fight for any food at the dinner table. It's just all handed to you, right? I was the youngest of four. If there was like a casserole out, it was on. You gotta get-- you gotta get yours.

COLIN COWHERD: Tuna casserole--

- Whatever it was. It could be like hash brown, hash brown and hamburger, or something like that, you know? I mean, goulash-- But I think that we've lost that ability right now with young quarterbacks to just go fight for your position. You are not entitled to anything. And I'm talking again, all of you young players, go compete for and win your position. The backup running back-- or the starting running back is not concerned with how many times he spoke to the coach or who communicated with him about the depth chart. It's the depth chart. Go work your way up the depth chart and go forward from there.