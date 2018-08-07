Colin Cowherd on why NFL rule changes are leading to massive WR salaries
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses NFL rule changes on today’s show. Colin says wide receivers are cashing in on recent rule changes in the NFL. Colin says smart GM’s recognize the changes and adapt by offering big contracts to wide receivers
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices