Colin Cowherd believes the Vegas prediction for LeBron’s Lakers is accurate
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses the NBA on today’s show. Colin reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers expectations withe LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices