Colin Cowherd breaks down the similarities between Cam Newton and Russell Westbrook
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today’s show. Colin discusses the similarities between Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.
