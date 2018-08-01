- So Charles Barkley was talking about LeBron James and the Lakers. He's had several comments. I want to read you one because I do think it's very, very interesting. He said, I was hoping LeBron would stay in Cleveland. I look at the LA move strictly-- strictly-- as a business decision. He's on the downside of his career. I dispute that.

He wants to be big Hollywood mogul guy. He's going to be driving by the beach every day instead of going through the snow, which I think is funny. There is a little bit of a psychology to that, that it is a little easier in LA, and athletes sometimes get a little softer in LA. I do believe that is true. Denver, West, our weather is better. It's a little more laid back. It's not as urgent. That I believe.

But can I just say this? Lebron has been a mogul for a long time. His first six years were showing off. His next five were winning titles. He moved into the mogul stage several years ago. By the way, he was an early investor in Beats By Dre 10 years ago. He co-founded a pizza company and a production company in the last six or seven years. His wife opened a franchise smoothie shop and juice bar. He's got a lifetime deal with Nike he signed three years ago. He's got a production company. He was in a movie in 2015 that he shot in 2014. And the year he shot it, he ended up in the Finals. This is not a new stage.

Remember, Kevin Durant loved tech. He loved technology. And then he moved from Oklahoma to the head of technology, the mecca of technology, Golden State, San Francisco, Oakland. And since then, he's been in the NBA Finals, two rings back-to-back years. Has it eroded his play? No. It's just easier in Silicon Valley to have meetings with tech people than it is in Oklahoma City, because now they're your neighbors, and now they're going to the same club. Now they're sitting front row at Warriors games.

The difference with LeBron-- what do you think LeBron James did in the last four or five years when he was sitting home, and he had a game two nights away in Cleveland, and they didn't have practice? What do you think he did for the next 10 hours? Probably on the phone with his business partners.

Well, what do you think he's going to do now with the Lakers? He's at home for two days, and they don't have practice, and he's got 10 hours. He's going to walk down the street to his neighbor and have a meeting instead of being on the phone. Moving to Los Angeles, if you want to get into production and Hollywood stuff, it's just easier. It doesn't mean you're distracted. It's just more available.

Kevin Durant lives in Silicon Valley. He's not distracted, clearly. Remember, football is different. In football, you practice six times more than you play. You will practice for 18 hours a week in the NFL, and you'll play for three. In the NBA, it's different. You play six times more than you practice. For veteran NBA stars, you do a little shootaround stuff. The rigorous practice stuff, it's over by, like, January. You're taking days off. If you're Kevin Garnett, if you're Paul Pierce and Ray Allen under Doc Rivers, there are a lot of days off.

So this is not a rigorous practice sport for NBA stars. I don't buy that LeBron now came to LA just for basketball. I don't believe his skills are massively eroding. He's in remarkable shape. People forget before the injury, Kobe averaged 27 and 1/2 a game. And then he had an injury, and everything changed. But 17 years in, Kobe was still averaging 27 and 1/2. And LeBron is bigger and stronger and better than Kobe.