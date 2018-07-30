- For the record, if you're Aaron Rodgers, Joy, wouldn't you be rooting for Jordy Nelson to have a great year?

JOY TAYLOR: Yeah, of course.

- Because it furthers the narrative that Green Bay never gave Aaron a great defense. They don't keep his guys. Listen. the best eight quarterbacks I've ever seen play-- I'm not counting guys that played when they had, like, leather helmets-- the best eight quarterbacks I've ever seen play are Peyton Manning, Brady, Montana, Bradshaw, Elway, Marino, Aikman, and Brees.

Aaron Rodgers, to me, is in the next group. Now, some put Favre in that. To me, he made too many mistakes. I think Aaron's actually better than Favre. All-time, I'd put Aaron slightly ahead of Favre. Aaron, to me, has always been Steve Young.

They both have a Super Bowl. They both have two MVPs. They're both above average mobility. They're both a little quirky. Young's a left-hander. Aaron's a little smaller than your typical, you know, Brady, Peyton, Bradshaw, Elway, Aikman guy. To me, Aaron's in the Steve Young class.

Now, I'm not saying Aaron can't elevate above that. They both have a Super Bowl. They both were having legends above them. Young grew up with Montana over him. Aaron came into the league with Favre over him. Steve Young at the highest passer rating while he played the game in his peak. Aaron's got the highest passer rating while he's playing in the game at his peak.

They're both above average mobility. To me, Aaron is Steve Young. Now he can elevate if he has five more years and wins another Super Bowl. But one of the things that 25 years from now you're sitting around a bar, if the narrative is, you know, Aaron Rodgers, it's not his fault. I mean, they never gave him a great defense, and he had Jordy Nelson. Then he went to Oakland and had three great years with Derek Carr.

I do think-- and it may not mean anything to Aaron. Those kind of arguments supplement Aaron Rodgers into that elite all-time class. Now, I'm just telling you my all-time eight great quarterbacks I've ever seen-- Peyton, Brady, Montana, Bradshaw, Elway, Marino, Aikman, Brees. Best I've ever seen.

And, again, Favre I like. Too many mistakes. And then I fall into a kind of a Staubach, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young thing. Dan Fouts is up there. But if Jordy goes and blows it up with the Raiders for a couple of years, it makes Green Bay look bad. It makes Aaron Rodgers look really, really good.