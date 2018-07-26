- I don't know why sports fans feel that I have to have the same opinion when information changes. If you stepped on a plane and the pilot said, new radar-- we're going to have to swing about 12 miles left to avoid thunderstorms. You'd be like, good, I don't want to go through a lightning storm on a plane. It's new information.

If your daughter or your son got really sick, and there was new medicine that could help them, you'd tell the doctor, we'd like the new medicine or the new therapy. If your stockbroker came to you and said, listen, we have some insiders that are selling the stock on this company. We have new information that came down today. You'd say, well, then sell the stock. But in sports, people want me to have an opinion, and a bunch of stuff changes-- how does your opinion change? Well, the team can lose a coordinator that I loved, a quarterback, a left tackle, injuries-- why do I have to be beholden to sports opinions when all the information changes?

A couple of years ago, I was really on the Raiders. They were winning games with Derek Carr, and they were seemingly winning them on a last drive. And I really do like Derek Carr a lot-- I really, really do. This was me a couple of years ago on the Raiders. And they were red hot, won another game on the last play, had all these dynamic players and dynamic games, and they finished games with confidence. Here I was.

I may be a little high on the Raiders, but, man, yesterday, they are magic, man. They have stars. I know New England's got the culture, but at some point, New England is not explosive enough. They are the best TV product in the league. Whether they're the best team-- as far as a television product, they are so much fun to watch. LA is going to end up with the Rams and the Chargers. That's the fun team to watch. How did we end up with the Rams? Gah!

Well, the Rams have changed too-- got a new coach and a new format.

VOICEOVER: Where Colin was wrong.

- Yeah. But over the last year or two, there's just a bunch of stuff I don't like. There's a bunch of stuff I don't like. I see this story-- Khalil Mack won't report to camp. And according to Adam Schefter, Jon Gruden and Khalil Mack have not spoken once. Are you kidding me? That's got to be your first or second call. You call Derek Carr-- I love you. You call Khalil Mack-- I love you.

So here's the thing-- I love Gruden. I know Gruden. I really like him. But he was a TV star for 10 years, 15 years-- well 10. He was a coach then he was a TV star for a decade. A TV star is isolated. You don't have to do any lifting. You have an agent to do your negotiations and one or two producers do all the headaches for you. It's an isolated, well-compensated position.

It's not a leadership position. You're not building a team. What you do is you're building your own brand. My position is very isolated. I have a morning meeting, but by and large, it's not a leadership position. TV star's not a leadership position.

It can be an isolated position. I have an agent that deals with my bosses. You know, I've got producers who deal with a lot of the stuff you see on television that I don't have to deal with, OK? It's isolated.

So he goes from that, to now, a new generation of players. And it's always felt like to me, with Gruden, this was a nostalgia hire. It was a rear view mirror hire. And the more I read, the more I don't like. And I hate to say this, but I think we've-- Jon Gruden is great at selling Jon Gruden. And, God, that's why he's a television star. That's why Trump was a reality star. Trump's good at selling Trump. I mean, he got elected president.

Some people are great at selling themselves more than any product, more than any system. And John's great at it. He's really, really nimble and great at it. But remember, he took Toni Dungy's roster and momentum and won a Super Bowl. That's unfair, Colin. Well, we criticized Barry Switzer for doing the same in Dallas with Jimmy Johnson's personnel and momentum.

So Gruden wins the Super Bowl. You do realize that six years after that, in Tampa, he was under 500, three of the six years were losing years, two of his winning years were just 9-7, and he had alienated all sorts of people in Tampa, OK? And I think we've elevated John to a level that-- is he an elite coach?

Barry Switzer-- we crush. Barry Switzer won multiple college national championships, built an absolute dynasty, goes to the NFL, takes Jimmy Johnson's personnel moves and momentum and wins the Super Bowl. We're like, ah, Switzer's a hack. Jon Gruden didn't win national championships in college, didn't build an empire in Oklahoma, takes Tony Dungy's guys-- his momentum-- faces a Raider team in the Super Bowl that he knows the playbook and all the players and wins. And after that, it was kind of a bunch of meh. It wasn't like he was in a great division. His record was like eight games under 500-- three of six losing seasons.

And here's the other thing-- and I like John, but I just-- the more I read on this stuff-- what made Jon Gruden great-- that he came into the league young and fresh and hungry and energized and seeking stuff. But he re-enters the league now as rich, removed, famous, and it's different. It's just different.

Who are the two coaches in the NFL right now everybody loves? The two young coaches everybody loves-- Sean McVay and the Rams-- everybody loves Sean McVay-- should-- good coach-- and Kyle Shanahan with the Niners. Those are the two young coaches everybody's like, those guys are good. And it looks like they are good. What are they?

They're defining who they are, they're seeking a legacy, they're energized, they're young, they're fresh. They're not on the top of the hill, they're not TV stars, they're not mega rich, they're not removed, they're not really that famous. I mean, Sean McVay, for being in Los Angeles, is about the seventh most famous coach. I mean, he's not as well known as Luke Walton or Doc Rivers. He's not as well known as Chip Kelly.

I mean, seriously, he's about the-- you know, he's about the fifth most popular coach with the NFL franchise. You got Mike Scioscia with the Angels. So I just-- the more I read about this stuff in Oakland, that's why I picked them for last in the division. He hasn't talked to Khalil Mack once? That's weird to me.