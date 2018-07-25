Colin Cowherd wonders why Russell Wilson isn’t getting due credit for the job he’s done in Seattle
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL and the Seattle Seahawks. Hear what Colin had to say about their QB Russell Wilson on today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices