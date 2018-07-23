Colin Cowherd says the Lakers are doing the offseason right
Colin Cowherd says the Los Angeles Lakers are doing what they should this offseason to sign athletes with an 'edge' to take on their undeniable threat in the West: the Golden State Warriors.
