Antonio Daniels explains why Dennis Schröder will be a good fit in OKC
Video Details
Chris Broussard and Jason Mcintyre talk with Antonio Daniels. Hear what they had to say about Dennis Schröder and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices