- Here we go. Today is the-- we wrap it up with the NFC South. Roll it. I'll give you the records at the end. Atlanta's going to win the division. I get ownership stability, a very good roster, a very good quarterback, and a very good head coach. They've won 26 of their last 40 games, most against the superior NFC in a very tough division. They-- couple years ago, they got hot and people fell in love with them. And I said, they're not there yet. I really like them this year. Steve Sarkisian's in his second year. They pulled back after Kyle Shanahan left.

I think they have the most underrated offensive line in football. "Pro Football Focus" says it's number three. We know the Cowboys' O-line is good. We know the Eagles' O-line is good. We know the Seahawks' O-line is bad. Atlanta's is really, really good. By the way, defensive line, Vic Beasley has become a really high-end pass rusher. They've got depth at running back, depth at wide receiver. Falcons win this division. Oh by the way, five of their first seven games are at home. Open at Philly, then the schedule gets pretty easy. They should go 5 and 2 to start. May lose at Philly, may lose at Pittsburgh, but I think they get off to a nice start.

Saints will finish second place in the division. I think they have the best head coach, quarterback, GM combo in the National Football League. Offensive line, not as good as Atlanta's, but it's elite. Defensive line, they've got a beast, Cameron Jordan. Secondary is outstanding. They've already drafted well. You've got to give their front office a lot of credit. They have really drafted well. Marshon Lattimore is a great corner. Marcus Williams is a tremendous young safety. Now by the way, they were a little weak on the interior of their defense and they went out and found Demario Davis. That's a good get for them. They picked up Shane Vereen the running back today. They've already got a good, good set of running backs, Ingram and Kamara. This is a really good football team. They're a playoff team.

Third place is Carolina. They were 8 and 5 last year. Well Cam Newton's never had back-to-back winning seasons, so they're not going to go 11 and 5 this year. They brought Norv Turner in who's a precision quarterback coach, and Cam Newton is not a precision quarterback. And he's not suddenly going to change into Aaron Rodgers. Now, here's what I love about this team. Their front seven, defensively, is fantastic. You could certainly make the argument it's the best front seven in football.

Luke Kuechly's a monster. Shaq Thompson. Thomas Davis. Poe, Dontari Poe. I'm leaving guys out. Their front seven is great. It's magnificent. Their offensive line isn't close to Atlanta's and it's not as good as the Saints' and Cam Newton can be a little undisciplined and run instead of sit in that pocket. Their wide receivers are a big ball a meh. So I got them third place in the division. And by the way, their season comes down to the final three games. Saints, Falcons, at the Saints. That's a tough way to end a season.

And finally, Tampa. I'm not even sure Jameis Winston, in the front office, if they think he's the future. He's clearly the fourth best quarterback. He's not nearly as talented as Cam. He's not as precise as Matt Ryan or Drew Brees. Their offensive line's a work in progress. I think Dirk Koetter's fine, but I think you're limited with Jameis Winston who just doesn't feel like, right now, he's ready on a maturity level to be a quarterback in this NFL. He's going to miss the first, what? Three games? Their schedule is-- first of all, he's not going to play for a while and their schedule is awful to start. At the Saints, Eagles, Steelers, at Chicago, at Atlanta. By the way, last year they were dead last in sacks. They acquired JPP and they drafted Vita Vea, a interesting football player from the University of Washington. But this is a really good division and they're not a really good football team.

So here is what I predict the NFC South will be. Falcons will win it at 11 and 5, will get a bye and play some home games in the playoffs. Saints, Panthers, Bucs. I really am interested. I really am interested to see Norv Turner and Cam Newton work together. I've been critical of Cam through the years because I believe we've become a precision quarterback league and he's not a precision thrower. I think Cam's a throwback. He's like DeMar DeRozan, the basketball player. DeMar DeRozan would have been great in 1988. Can't shoot threes. Cam would've been great in 1990, but now it's a precision quarterback league and I don't think he's a precision thrower.