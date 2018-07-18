Colin Cowherd reacts to the trade sending DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors
Colin Cowherd talks NBA. Hear what he had to say about DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard after the big trade on Wednesday between the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
