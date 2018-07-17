Colin Cowherd reacts to Le’Veon Bell’s contract negotiation with the Steelers
After news that the Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell failed to reach a long-term contract agreement, Colin Cowherd reacts to the contract negotiation and why he Le'Veon Bell is not worth a big contract.
