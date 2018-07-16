Colin Cowherd on Aaron Rodgers’ legacy in the making
Video Details
Colin Cowherd reveals why Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be paid more, yet not too much, in order to address one of his legacy's major challenges.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices