Antonio Daniels says it ‘speaks volumes’ that Paul George is staying with OKC
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- Paul George
- Russell Westbrook
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Fox Sports NBA Analyst Antonio Daniels joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd, and points out what Paul George opting to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Russell Westbrook next NBA season rather than playing for the Los Angeles Lakers reveals about LeBron James as a teammate.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices