Giannis reacts to LeBron signing with the Lakers and why he’ll stay with the Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor on The Herd to share his thoughts on LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and why he'll stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.
