Colin Cowherd details how the Golden State Warriors have ruined the NBA Draft
Video Details
The 2018 Draft took place last night with many fans and pundits noting the lackluster energy surrounding the event and the actual picks. In his reaction to last night's meager festivities, Colin Cowherd details how the Golden State Warriors are actually to blame for ruining the NBA Draft.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices