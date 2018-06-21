Colin Cowherd questions what the Cavs can do to keep LeBron in Cleveland and not join Lakers
Ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft, Colin Cowherd questions what the Cavs can do to convince LeBron James to stay in Cleveland and not join the Los Angeles Lakers. Will King James stay in Cleveland?
