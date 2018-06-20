Jason McIntyre reveals why Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler could join the Brooklyn Nets next summer
Joining Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor in studio on The Herd, Jason McIntyre reveals why he believes Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler could join the Brooklyn Nets next summer. Do you agree with J-Mac?
