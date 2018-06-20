Colin Cowherd outlines why Paul George is the key for Lakers landing LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- Paul George
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
With NBA free agency rumors rolling out at a frenetic pace, Colin Cowherd outlines to Joy Taylor why OKC's Paul George is the key for the Los Angeles Lakers landing LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. Do you agree with Colin?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices