Colin Cowherd unveils 3 crucial factors to the Spurs trading Kawhi Leonard to Magic’s Lakers

Video Details

With NBA free agency in full swing, Colin Cowherd weighs in on all the rumors surrounding LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George all interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers, revealing why Magic Johnson's historic Purple & Gold have a 'great' problem on their hands. Do you agree with Colin?

More Videos »