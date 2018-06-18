Gary Payton recalls mentoring Miami Heat’s youngest players, including Dwyane Wade
Gary Payton takes a walk down memory lane on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, remembering how he mentored star players on the Miami Heat, such as Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal in the 2005-2007 NBA seasons.
