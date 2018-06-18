Ice Cube unveils an unprecedented level of success LeBron could accomplish if King James joins Lakers
Joining Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor in studio on The Herd, iconic rapper, actor and founder of The Big 3 basketball league Ice Cube details why LeBron James should ship out of Cleveland to join the Los Angeles Lakers, unveiling a provocative perspective The King should heed if he truly cares about his NBA legacy. Do you agree with Ice Cube?
