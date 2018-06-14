Colin Cowherd reveals how Colangelo might’ve made the draft bust of the decade with Fultz instead of Tatum

Now that the NBA is in the thick of free agency, the LeBron James sweepstakes is up for grabs. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd looks at the potentially devastating ripple effect that Bryan Colangelo might've caused by drafting Markelle Fultz instead of Jayson Tatum, outlining why Fultz could deter The King from joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

