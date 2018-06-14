Colin Cowherd reveals how Colangelo might’ve made the draft bust of the decade with Fultz instead of Tatum
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- East
- East
- Jayson Tatum
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Markelle Fultz
- Markelle Fultz
- NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers
- The Herd
-
Now that the NBA is in the thick of free agency, the LeBron James sweepstakes is up for grabs. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd looks at the potentially devastating ripple effect that Bryan Colangelo might've caused by drafting Markelle Fultz instead of Jayson Tatum, outlining why Fultz could deter The King from joining the Philadelphia 76ers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices