Video Details

Fresh off of being swept in the NBA Finals for the 2nd time in his career, LeBron James has a monumental decision to make in free agency: stick with the Cleveland Cavaliers and their struggling roster or ship out of The Land and take his talents elsewhere. As the rumor mill continues to churn surrounding which team (Lakers, Rockets, Spurs, Celtics, Sixers) will land The King, Colin Cowherd debunks every rumor except one in his reveal of what truly matters to King James as he approaches the next chapter in his basketball career.