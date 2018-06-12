LaVar Ball declares that a Lakers trifecta of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LeBron James equals a championship

Joining Colin Cowherd in studio on The Herd, the controversial patriarch and CEO of the Big Baller Brand LaVar Ball discusses why a trifecta of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LeBron James will deliver an NBA title to the Los Angeles Lakers. Is this the right move for Magic Johnson and the Purple & Gold?

