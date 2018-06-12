LaVar Ball on why Lonzo’s diss track directed at Kuzma won’t affect his success on the Lakers

LaVar Ball joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lonzo Ball's diss track directed to teammate Kyle Kuzma. Additionally, LaVar reveals to Colin why his beef won't affect Lonzo's play or LeBron joining the Lakers. Is LaVar going to be the real deterrent in preventing LeBron from joining the Purple & Gold?

