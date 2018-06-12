Video Details

Kobe Bryant was one of eight players recently interviewed about LeBron James and his path to the 2018 NBA Finals; however, Kobe took it upon himself to negatively call out LeBron James' leadership among other elements to The King's journey and his skillset. With that in mind and knowing that LeBron is seriously eying joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, Colin Cowherd reveals the meaning behind Kobe's condescending comments and why LeBron should consider Kobe's message before shipping out to Hollywood.