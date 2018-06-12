Colin Cowherd unveils why June 12th, 2018 is the day the Lakers lost their chance to get LeBron James
Lonzo Ball just dropped a 'diss track' about his fellow teammate Kyle Kuzma, and apparently Kuzma is doing the same tomorrow. Furthermore, LaVar Ball and Lonzo just released a music video. With NBA free agency in full swing, Colin Cowherd hones in on the never-ending drama on the Purple & Gold, going as far to say that these events have converged to forever deter LeBron James once and for all from shipping out of Cleveland to join the Lakers.
