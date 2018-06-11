Colin Cowherd officially names Golden State a dynasty that Boston will overthrow next year
In a time when many professional athletes are plagued by 'vanity, empowerment, ego, fragility, rigidity,' Colin Cowherd considers the Golden State Warriors to be a dynasty; however, looking ahead to the 2019 NBA Finals, Cowherd predicts the Boston Celtics will make it to the top with 'the second best roster in the league' and maybe a 'better coach.'
