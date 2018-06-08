Colin details the reasons why the Lakers are the best fit for LeBron’s legacy moving forward
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NBA. Hear his thoughts on LeBron James and what he'll do this summer. Is 'The King' going to the Los Angeles Lakers?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices