Colin Cowherd on reports that industry sources are saying LeBron is going to the Lakers
Colin Cowherd breaks news that four industry sources say LeBron James is coming to the Los Angeles Lakers. Colin also believes LeBron should not wait too long after the NBA Finals to end before announcing where he is headed.
