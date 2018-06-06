Nick Wright unveils how Curry’s upbringing disproves his ‘underdog’ reputation

Video Details

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Nick Wright blames the media for hyping up Stephen Curry's success despite a luckier upbringing than many other NBA stars—'A lot of things that the media hates when the big bad athletes do it, when Steph does it, it's just so damn adorable.'

More Videos »