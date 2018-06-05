- I saw this video. First of all, the refs stunk in Game 1. I thought they stole it from LeBron. I really did. Nah, I don't want to say that. I thought they stole it from the city of Cleveland. I don't want to put it on LeBron. But I'll say this. Character is defined in crisis. Any pilot can fly a plane with no turbulence. When turbulence hits, that's when I need a leader in the cockpit. Look at this video of LeBron in-between the fourth and overtime.

- I've already seen it.

COLIN COWHERD: This seems like a tantrum to me. We're going into overtime here, TO.

- You know, he was like, oh my gosh, I got to go back out here and face KD, Klay, Steph. We can't win. That's what he was saying.

COLIN COWHERD: Doesn't he look like, though-- that's not a great look for him.

- He looks defeated. And understanding-- if I'm reading his lips correctly, he was asking about timeouts. And he realized that he had timeouts that they could have called once JR got the rebound. So again, that was a communication-- that was a whole team meltdown. So now, I'm looking at this. You can't just put it on JR. Because if you knew that you had timeouts, you have to talk through those situations. Especially as a leader of a team and a head coach of the team. You've got to communicate, because you got to run through these scenarios with your team and in your head.

Especially LeBron. You know, he can recite plays--

COLIN COWHERD: Oh, I know.

- --throughout the entire court. So he should have known how many timeouts that he had. So if you know that George Hill is going up there to shoot two free throws to possibly put them up by 1. He hits to first one. Misses the second. So in this situation-- if you've got a situation in your head-- OK, if he misses this or he makes it, you know what to do. You've got to at least be over there. Even the coach. Be next to a referee. If he gets a rebound, we get the rebound, I'm calling timeout immediately. So that's a meltdown by the whole entire team. You can't just put it on JR

COLIN COWHERD: But LeBron's the leader. You can't throw a tant-- I got a 12-year-old son.

- I get that. I just got off Joy's podcast and I just said this. Put Kobe and Michael Jordan in that situation.

COLIN COWHERD: I don't think they'd melt down.

- Do they act-- do they react that way?

COLIN COWHERD: No.

- So again, when you have all these conversations about greatest of all time. This is pretty much a prime example why, for me, people separate those two.

COLIN COWHERD: No, I don't think Kobe would do that.

- No. I don't think Michael Jordan would do that either.

COLIN COWHERD: No I think Michael would be pissed.

- Again, everybody is different. Again, for whatever reason, LeBron, I guess, obviously, he reacted the way he did. I have no explanation for it. But again, in that situation, to me it just seemed like we had timeouts. We didn't use it. We missed a big opportunity.