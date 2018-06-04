Video Details

After watching Steph Curry break the record for the number of 3-pointers in an NBA Finals game with nine in Game 2 in Golden State's 122-103 win over Cleveland, Colin Cowherd reveals why Curry, who is one title away from joining the prestigious 2-3-4 Club (2 MVP's, 3 titles in a 4 year span since 1980), has earned the right to be hailed an All-Time dominant athlete.