Colin Cowherd believes the Cleveland Cavaliers had a win stolen from them in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Typically a staunch supporter of NBA officials, Colin Cowherd defends his belief that the Cleveland Cavaliers had Game 1 stolen from them after the referees overturned a controversial late-game call that affected the outcome of that game. Do you agree with Colin?
