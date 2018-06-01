Jason Whitlock says all sports fans were “denied history” in Cavaliers’ crushing defeat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Video Details

Jason Whitlock joined Colin Cowherd to point out how poor officiating and J. R. Smith's overtime-inducing mistake in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland hindered the jump start of LeBron's road to raise himself above Michael Jordan. Whitlock also validates the Cavaliers' crushed feelings and irritation in last night's loss to the Warriors.

