- It looks like-- at least Vegas is saying this-- it looks like that Kevin Durant is going to win another Finals and is the odds on favorite to be the MVP of this Finals as well. And listen, I know when those two got a divorce, you, the audience-- because I read my Twitter feed and I took the calls-- you sided with Westbrook. He was more loyal. He's a quality guy. He's a company guy. He didn't desert his teammate. And you all bagged on Kevin Durant-- ring chaser! Bad guy! Flake! Can't depend on him!

Two years after the divorce, I just want to put this graph up with some numbers. Westbrook-- last two playoff runs, three and eight. Durant, 26 and 6. Westbrook now shooting under 40%, Durant over 50%. Three-point percentage, not close, nor is the plus/minus.

Everybody sided with loyal guy. Everybody banged on Kevin Durant. Folks, any divorce for any couple-- check in two years later. Who has more friends? Who's more respected? Who's winning more? It's not close, and the gap is widening. Durant made the right call.