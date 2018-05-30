- Andre Iguodala is hurt.

NICK WRIGHT: Oh, thank goodness.

- Steve-- I mean, oh my god, 20 years from now, we're gonna say, how do these gritty Warriors win without him? I cannot believe Kerr even brings that up as an excuse. Your thoughts.

- OK, all right, I'll be as quick as I can here. First of all, and I heard Kerr say, if Iggy wasn't hurt, we would have won in five. The last thing Steve Kerr wants to do is run this series back with both teams fully healthy. That's first of all.

COLIN COWHERD: You're right.

- Because by the way, the Rockets didn't have their fifth best player, bad shooter, defensive stopper, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. So they didn't have him essentially for the whole series because he was unplayable because of the shoulder. The Warriors didn't have Iggy. The Rockets also, oh yeah, didn't have their most important player in Chris Paul. But I want to talk about one of the biggest myths in sports.

Andre Iguodala, LeBron James' stopper, let me just remind America this. Oh, Iggy, he won Finals MVP in 2015 for holding LeBron to 36, 13, and nine. Those were his averages. Andre Iguodala, he was so good in 2016 against LeBron, so good that LeBron put up back-to-back 41-point games, then a game seven triple double to complete the greatest three-game stretch in NBA history.

But Iguodala last year was so good in minimizing LeBron in the finals, oh, last year, when LeBron went 34, 12, and 10 on 56% shooting for the finals. If you put those together in the NBA finals with Andre Iguodala playing every single game, LeBron is averaging-- let me do the math real quick-- oh yeah, I'm sorry, 35, 12, and 10.

Zip it, everybody, that Andre Iguodala is some X factor and he slows down LeBron James. It's never been true. And if you can't handle not having your fifth best player, then we all need to rethink how good the Warriors are. They can handle not having Andre Iguodala. They're just going to have to deal with having four in-your-prime Hall of Famers. I can't handle the level of nonsense surrounding Andre Iguodala. And I like Andre Iguodala.

COLIN COWHERD: It doesn't sound like it, but nonetheless.

- No, I like him, I don't like the narrative surrounding him.