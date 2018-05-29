Chris Broussard outlines why LeBron James should leave Cavs for Philly instead of Houston or LA
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- Houston Rockets
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Southwest
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Joining Colin Cowherd in studio on The Herd to discuss what team LeBron James should join after the 2018 NBA Finals, Chris Broussard outlines why The King should leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Philadelphia 76ers instead of the Houston Rockets or the Los Angeles Lakers. Where will James take his talents next?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices