Chris Broussard outlines why LeBron James should leave Cavs for Philly instead of Houston or LA

Joining Colin Cowherd in studio on The Herd to discuss what team LeBron James should join after the 2018 NBA Finals, Chris Broussard outlines why The King should leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Philadelphia 76ers instead of the Houston Rockets or the Los Angeles Lakers. Where will James take his talents next?

