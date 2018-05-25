Colin Cowherd won’t think of the Golden State’s dynasty the same if they lose to Houston
Colin Cowherd thinks the Golden State Warriors dynasty will be changed forever if they lose this series to the Houston Rockets.
- The only question in the playoffs was, who's going to be Golden State? Nobody can beat Golden State. Well, they're beating him because of one guy Chris Paul-- he's out. Golden State-- I don't even know. I won't even think of them the same if they can't win this series now. I won't.
By the way, the Miami Heat, when they had LeBron and D Wade-- did we consider that a dynasty? Don't you have to kind of win a third? Like, I think San Antonio with Duncan was a dynasty. Shaq and Kobe-- dynasty. Magic, Lakers-- dynasty.
I don't consider Philadelphia 76ers with Dr. J a dynasty. They were just really, really good. Not everybody that wins even two championships is a dynasty.
I don't consider the Big Three in Boston a dynasty. They were really, really good. They won a title.
So I think Golden State-- you know, it's my fault. I'm the one that always says, yeah, they're a reigning dynasty. Well, they got one without Kevin, one with Kevin. You got to win this year.
Yeah, I mean, I'm assuming we're going to get a third title-- second with Kevin Durant. They trail 3-2. Chris Paul's out.
