Colin Cowherd questions if the Boston Celtics are capable of closing out their series vs. LeBron’s Cavs
Video Details
Reflecting on how Boston managed to defeat Cleveland in Game 5 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Colin Cowherd discusses whether or not the Celtics are actually ready for the prime time spotlight, questioning if they're incapable of closing out their series vs LeBron's Cavs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices