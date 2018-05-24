Colin Cowherd questions if the Boston Celtics are capable of closing out their series vs. LeBron’s Cavs

Reflecting on how Boston managed to defeat Cleveland in Game 5 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Colin Cowherd discusses whether or not the Celtics are actually ready for the prime time spotlight, questioning if they're incapable of closing out their series vs LeBron's Cavs.

