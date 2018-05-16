Colin Cowherd on LeBron’s legacy if the Celtics eliminate the Cavaliers
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks 2018 NBA Playoffs. Hear his thoughts on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Boston Celtics won Game 2.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices