- Just because you have the best roster doesn't mean it's the best team. Do you have the right component? You can have a great roster like Minnesota last year. But they didn't have the right quarterback to win a Super Bowl. So I thought I'd give you my 10 through one, my best rosters after the draft and free agency in the NFL.

I'd go Patriots. They still have the best coach. And they have the best quarterback. And they did have the number one offense last season. And I think the key is, for the first time in years, they now have a bell cow at running back, Sony Michel from Georgia, the third all-time leading rusher there.

They still have concerns on the defensive line. They acquired Danny Shelton. Adrian Clayborn will help. I think they have about the 10th best roster in the NFL.

The Saints were number one in yards per play and number two in total offense. But I thought it was drafting a great safety out of Ohio State that solidified the back end of their defense. They also went up, moved up in the draft to get a rusher, a pass rusher, which was a weakness last year, Marcus Davenport.

Listen, Alvin Kamara was the shock of the NFL on offense last year, the 2017 Rookie of the Year. I think this is the ninth best roster in the NFL.

Most underrated roster in the NFL to me is the Dallas Cowboys. They have an elite offensive line and pass rushers. Do you know how few teams in the NFL have those?

Now, the question is, do they have a great quarterback. Well, they have a good quarterback. Dak has the second most wins in the NFL, since he arrived in the NFL, to Tom Brady. And by the way, Jason Garrett, not sure if he's great. Only had one losing season. Cowboys eighth best roster.

Atlanta, slightly better just because they are so profoundly gifted at wide receiver. They were the best offense in third down. To a great receiving corps they added rookie from Bama, Calvin Ridley. Offensive line's not as good as Dallas. I think they could use more pass rush. The biggest concern is Matt Ryan, who lost Kyle Shanahan, and they haven't been the same.

Kansas City Chiefs, like them a lot. Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing. They add Sammy Watkins, a home run threat in the perimeter for Patrick Mahomes, the big, big arm quarterback. Listen, I like Sammy Watkins. I don't love him. But you got Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, Sammy Watkins, strong arm quarterback, and Andy Reid's clever play calling. Don't forget in that playoff game they lost, they led Tennessee by 18 points.

Pittsburgh Steelers, my only weakness is I don't always love Mike Tomlin situationally in games. And I don't trust their back end defensively. But they were third in total offense, only behind New England and the Saints. Le'Veon Bell is the all-time leader in the NFL for most scrimmage charge averaged per game at 129. And Antonio Brown led the NFL in receptions.

It should be noted, the Steelers also led the NFL in sacks. And that may-- you know, they also have to Pro Bowlers on the offensive line. The reason I only have them fifth, I don't trust their back end on defense.

With the Rams, I'd have them higher, but what do we truly know about Jared Goff? They had the most transactions in free agency, Ndamukong Suh to defensive line, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters in the secondary, Sam Shields, Brandin Cooks wide receiver. You can make an argument it's the only team in the league that doesn't have a hole. But again, I put them forth, because I do wonder if Ndamukong Suh and Marcus Peters work in the locker room.

A team that has the same talent but total harmony in the locker room. And I do know what Kirk Cousins gives me, an upgrade at quarterback. They also get Dalvin Cook back, who is a tremendous young running back who averaged more than 100 yards per game and then got hurt with the ACL tear. Defense, defense number one last year in the NFL in Minnesota.

Number two, you think I'm nuts? I think it's the Chargers, I really do. First of all, the only thing they didn't do well last year was kick field goals. And they were not great against the run up the middle. So they drafted Derwin James, a thumper at safety. Joey Bosa, all-time leader sacks at this point in his career. They were 9 and 7 last year.

By the way, fourth in total offense. Behind who? Steelers, Saints, Patriots. This offense and this offensive line, I think after Dallas, it's the best offensive line in football. And Pouncey just joined at center, Russell Okung left tackle.

Number one, people in Philly think I hate to say this, but I do think Philly has the best roster. Philly has every single component you need, great O line, great D line, and a star quarterback. Now, they've got running back by committee. But I get they were tied for number one in scoring differential, meaning they blew out more teams than anybody else in football.

They led the NFL in time of possession. That speaks well to their offensive line and their play calling. They also-- one of the only defensive lines in the league that didn't need any help. And they added Haloti Ngata and Michael Bennett. So they have the best combination of offensive line and defensive line in the entire league. And they got a star quarterback and decent perimeter weapons.

Those are the 10 best rosters to me, one through 10, Philly, Chargers, Vikings, Rams, Steelers, Chiefs, Falcons, Cowboys, Saints, Patriots.