- And let me explain this. Years ago, my wife and I lived out east. We're going to Nantucket. It's this little island in the summer, is really cool, shaped like a boomerang. We're going to go for the first time. You got to fly a little plane over there. It's like a 26-minute flight.

And we get on this little tiny plane, which, you know, it's about that big. And here comes the pilot. My wife's a nervous flyer, and the pilot is, I don't know, 11? And my wife freaks out. She's like, he-- he's 11. And I'm like, well, he's got a pilot's license. He's flown before. He's got a number of hours. And she's says, he just looks too young.

Her anxiety went through the roof. And I said, Yeah. It is something isn't it? Surgery, flying planes-- little gray hair matters. Everybody in society loves the millennials, lung-- loves young kids. I get it. Be very careful.

Sixers/Celtics was full of young talented players. Boy is Embiid good. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Ben Simmons-- mad good. 6 and 1/2 minutes to go, this series was decided by who-- veteran Al Horford. 6 and 1/2 to go, out of time out, tie score, Brad Stevens calls the number of Al Horford. Scored, assisted, smart screens, good defense, Game 3 and Game 5, who made the shots or shot late to win the games? Al Horford.

OK. This is why I like Cleveland to beat Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier are very good. I get LeBron, Kyle Korver, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, JR Smith, George Hill. I get veterans. I know we're trying to push all these young people into big jobs and all these old gray hairs to the sidewalk.

But ask yourself, aren't there certain places you just feel better when the age starts with a 3 and not a 2? If I told you the person running your 401K is 24, wouldn't you feel a little better if they were 34 and even better if they were 44? I would. This is why LeBron James chose Kevin Love over Andrew Wiggins when he came back to Cleveland.

This is why LeBron James chose Bosh and Dwyane Wade and eventually Mike Miller and Shane Battier and Ray Allen in Miami. I like Jayson Tatum. He's 20. Can't legally drink in that Four Seasons he stays in. Terry Rozier-- 24, Jaylen Brown-- 21. Remember last night who hit the big bucket late and seemingly the only bucket in the last two minutes for the Sixers-- J.J. Redick, the veteran.

Look around the world of basketball today. Who is left? Who is leading their team-- Al Horford, LeBron, Love, Chris Paul, Durant, Curry. I know we all love young people. I don't want them flying my planes. If I got a heart transplant, I don't want them looking over me. And I really, really don't want to be led by talented young guys in the NBA playoffs. I'll take Cleveland over Boston in six.