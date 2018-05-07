COLIN COWHERD: One thing we disagree with, and I feel really strongly about it, is that i-- as I've said before, I love the Philadelphia story. I like that Houston may never beat Golden State. But it is a rival. Ali was better than Frazier, but it was a real rival. Steelers may not beat the Patriots a lot, but it's a worthy rival. Philadelphia, over the next 10 years, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, are going to be a very worthy rival. But I'm watching Boston right now--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Oh, stop it.

COLIN COWHERD: Boston is going to dominate the East for a decade.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Oh, stop.

COLIN COWHERD: For a decade.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Philadelphia will- it'll be the other way around.

COLIN COWHERD: I don't know how you see that. I don't understand

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Look. Ben Simmons has had his struggles in these playoffs. I still believe with every fiber of my being, he's going to be an all time great.

COLIN COWHERD: Oh I agree with that.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: The same thing with Joel Embid. Embid's not going to be an all time great?

COLIN COWHERD: First of all, hurt. As an NBA scout told me last week, that I rely on, focus, takes plays, possessions off.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Shaq-- now, he's not Shaquille O'Neal. But Shaq took plays off.

COLIN COWHERD: Again, I would rather have LeBron and MJ, Kobe, all time, over Shaq. And I love Shaq. I'm just saying, the big fellas, they take their possessions off. He's a social Instagram hero.

Simmons, I'm all in on Simmons. You can't tell me you're not watching Jayson Tatum and Jaylen. Brown, and going, oh my god.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: I love-- look.

COLIN COWHERD: They're like all-stars.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Here's how much I like Jayson Tatum. And I like Jaylen Brown almost as much. I wouldn't give up Jayson Tatum for Kawhi Leonard.

COLIN COWHERD: I-- timeout.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Kawhi's better right now. But I'm projecting how good Jayson Tatum will be.

COLIN COWHERD: Jayson Tatum has a chance to be a better offensive player.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: And he's a very good defender. He's not, he may not be Kawhi Leonard defensively.

COLIN COWHERD: So you-- I get Kyrie, Gordon, Hortford-- Hortford, by the way, is a B plus player. Everybody bangs on Hortford. He's a very good player. You know, veteran intelligence. Long, good rebounder.

Oh, you know, Al's just great late in games. Been around the block. And then I'm going to get Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

By the way, Terry Rozier would start for a half dozen teams to a dozen teams in this league. He's off the bench, Marcus Smart. Philadelphia's got holes.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Here's the thing-- and I love Kyrie Irving. I think he's a future Hall of Famer.

COLIN COWHERD: Yes.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: He's much better than Terry Rozier. But you put Kyrie Irving in that lineup, I think they're only marginally better then they are right now. I think it's that-- I think the way Brad Stevens coaches, that system, I think they're playing just about as well as they would play even if Kyrie were healthy.