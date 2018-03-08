Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- What LeBron James is doing is absolutely unprecedented.

COLIN COWHERD: It's astonishing.

- To be-- I've said it before, and I probably said it on the show-- he's the first player ever to be the best in the world in his 15th season. Like, he's still the best player in the world in his 15th year. That is unheard of.

And one of the most remarkable stats, I think, that I've seen him put up is the 54% shooting. Because usually, guys-- like, you look at Michael Jordan's numbers. His field goal percentage went down.

COLIN COWHERD: Well, because you lose your legs. You're have less vertical. Your shots are more contested.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yup, yup, more jumpers usually. Like, and for LeBron, he's a career 50% shooter-- now 54% this year. That is incredible.

But I would contend this. He said he's at an all-time high. I don't think this is the best LeBron James we've seen.

COLIN COWHERD: I agree. He's great.

- Yeah, but he's just not physically able to do it defensively like he used to.

- He's [INAUDIBLE] after the surgery. He's smarter.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yes.

- He paints the corners.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yes.

- He's a more cerebral pitcher. But he can't-- like, Curt Schilling told me this once when I used to work with him at that other place. Schilling said, listen, man, at the end, I could still give you 96 12 times a game. So I wasn't burning it in the first and second inning.

Curt's like, when I started, I had that 45 times. Then you get down to the mid, late high-20s. He said, at the end, I had about 12 94 mile-- I mean, really, , like this is all I've got.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yup.

- He said, you tried to save him until, like, seventh inning, sixth inning. And that's why I feel-- remember when LeBron broke in the league. His trademark move to me was a defensive move. I'd never seen a guy do this.

When LeBron broke in the league, he would chase you down and swat yourself off--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Oh, the block, yeah, yeah.

- --the board. He did it about once a week. We haven't seen that in six years.

[LAUGHING]

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Since Iguodala in the finals, right? No, and that's where he's not what he used to be is on the defensive end. And he's kind of cruising, so he can do it offensively-- on defense, so he can do it offensively.

He is so much smarter, though, and mentally tougher. Like, I always felt-- you know, I was one that-- I had no problem with LeBron going to Miami. I didn't kill him for it. But I did feel like, ah, he sold himself short.

Because I thought LeBron was good enough. I covered a lot of those Cavaliers games with that team, his first stint in Cleveland. I thought they could have beaten the Big Three in Boston. I thought they could have beaten the Kobe, Gasol Lakers, who won a title in 2010.

So I thought he could have won championships with that ramshod crew of role players in Cleveland, Varejao, Mo Williams, Zydrunas Ilgauskas. If he had done that, that's when-- it might be over, like, he's the GOAT. But he wasn't ready mentally. And we saw that as he got to Miami. Now he's mentally there and has been for a while. But if he had this mentality when he was in Cleveland his first stint--

COLIN COWHERD: Think about this, though. Think about how great LeBron is. You said, I thought he could have beaten the Big Three. So LeBron was in Cleveland. Kevin Garnett's a Hall of Famer, Paul Pierce, a Hall of Famer. I think Ray Allen is a borderline Hall of Famer-- probably is.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Oh, he's a Hall of Famer, yeah.

- OK, and Rondo was an All-Star And we both admit-- I think he could have beaten that team with Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yeah, I--

- I mean, that--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: There's no doubt. I was covering that series, his last in Cleveland, 2010. He destroyed Boston in game 3. He had, like, 21 points in the first quarter or something, just ran right through them. And then game 4 through 6 is when he just started struggling, you know, kind of out of nowhere.

But he was good enough. And they were good enough. But you know, like he said, he needed to to, you know, go to Miami, and learn, and, you know, become better, and all that.

COLIN COWHERD: Play with great players.

- Yeah, look, it took Jordan, I mean, seven years. You know, guys learn. Magic came in and won as a rookie. And I think Magic's performance in that game 6 when Kareem was hurt, 42-15, in 7--

COLIN COWHERD: Against Caldwell Jones.

- [LAUGHING] See, I was about to say, I think, it's arguably the best individual performance in NBA history.

COLIN COWHERD: Oh, you can make the argument. At the time, it was.

- Because Dr. J--

COLIN COWHERD: At the time, it was.

- It was against an icon. It was in the NBA final. He was freaking 20 years old.

COLIN COWHERD: And he had to play center! And the guard played center.

- He played center. I mean-- but that was one game. It wasn't like Magic carried them as a rookie the whole year without an MVP-- who Kareem was MVP that year. So you have to learn. Most guys have to learn.

And but, man, I thought he-- so that's where he's a lot better is mentally. Like, you see it in the clutch performances.

COLIN COWHERD: Yes.

- Last night, he was ridiculous. We saw him hit the shot against Minnesota.

COLIN COWHERD: Scored the last 9 points of the game--

- Oh, yeah.

COLIN COWHERD: --for Cleveland.

- And I think he's out there experimenting. Like, you know, like a big brother play with little brothers. You know you can do whatever you want. Let's see if this works.

COLIN COWHERD: Oh, yeah. I totally agree.

- Let's see if this combination of prayers. It may even cost them a game or two, right?

COLIN COWHERD: I totally agree.